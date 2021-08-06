Incarcerated Ex-South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma Hospitalised

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been hospitalised.

The incarcerated former head of state was taken to a facility outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he has been serving his 15-month jail term.

In a statement, the Correctional Services Department confirmed that Zuma was admitted on Friday morning.

Without disclosing the nature of his illness, the department noted that Zuma was in need of medical attention from the South African Military Health Services.

“This been the case since his admission at Estcourt Correctional Centre. A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Mr Nxumalo added that the health of inmates was addressed under Section 35(2) of the Constitution, which obliges the department to ensure that “everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including at least exercise and the provision, at state expense, of adequate accommodation, nutrition, reading material and medical treatment.”

The 79-year-old ex head of state was admitted to the correctional facility a month ago after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma is set to appear in person in court next week when his corruption trial resumes.

The case is in relation to the 1999 arms deal.

