Nairobi Clerk Jacob Ngwele Back In Office After Protracted War With Elachi

Nairobi county assembly clerk Jacob Ngwele on Thursday returned to his office after months of being out in the cold.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) found that the clerk was legally in office.

Ngwele was ejected from his office in 2019 following a bitter fallout with assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Upon her return to the assembly in October 2019 after a failed impeachment in September 2018, Elachi accused the clerk of being irregularly appointed to office.

She also noted that he had drawn huge allowances amounting to Sh1.2 million between 2018 and May 2019.

The EACC found that the embattled clerk had earned the allowances in question between September 2015 and April 2019 at Sh28,000 every month without the approval from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Therefore, the commission ordered, “that all the extraneous allowances earned by Mr Ngwele without the approval of SRC should be recovered in full.”

Elachi had also gone ahead and removed the clerk as the signatory of the assembly’s accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in December 2019.

But the bank has stood its ground and has continued to recognize him as the rightfully appointed clerk.

The speaker advertised his position a few days ago.

This morning, Ngwele was escorted back to his office by a section of Nairobi MCAs.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu