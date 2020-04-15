Jack Ma’s Donation Of Ventilators Arrives In Kenya As Pressure Mounts On Local Magnates To Act

The Kenyan government has received a share of ventilators and testing kits donated to Africa by Chinese businessman Jack Ma to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government on Wednesday received a consignment of swaps and viral transportation medium (18,900), extraction kits (18,912), medical disposal protective clothing (3390), ventilation machines, thermometer guns and medical gloves from Jack Ma Foundation.

The CS further said the ministry has also received a consignment of surgical masks, gloves, face shields and gowns from China, Germany and Frace through the World Health Organization.

“A lot more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) will be available and distributed before the end of this week, ” said Kagwe.

Jack Ma had on April 6 indicated that 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields and 2000 thermometers would be distributed to all the 54 countries in the African continent.

The countries will also receive 1 million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves.

Kenya had already received some 25,000 testing kits, masks and medical use protective suits and face shields from the Chinese business magnate.

Jack Ma’s donation comes at a time Kenyans are calling on the country’s wealthy individuals to make donations towards Emergency Fund to beef up State’s preparedness in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lack of enough ventilators especially in Kenya has in the recent past raised fears over the country’s preparedness to fight the virus that has killed 10 people and infected over 200 others.

A medical ventilator is an automatic machine that moves breathable air mechanically into and out of the lungs. The machine helps provide the mechanism of breathing for a patient, who is physically unable to breathe, or effectively breathe on their own.

COVID-19 being a respiratory illness, most patients rely on a ventilator to breathe.

