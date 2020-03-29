Jack Ma Foundation Shares Covi-19 Treatment Handbook From Chinese Doctors Who Helped Fight Coronavirus

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation are sharing key lessons and experience from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China.

The lessons are contained in a digital handbook, and will cover the medics’ experiences from screening, to diagnosis and treatment of patients who contracted COVID-19.

The handbook is currently available in seven languages: Chinese, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish and Turkish and it is expected that it will be translated into more languages soon.

Over a 50-day period, FAHZU admitted 104 patients confirmed ill with COVID-19, including 78 critically ill patients. FAHZU has so far made it through the pandemic without a single medical staff infection, missed diagnosis or patient death.

The Chinese and English versions of the handbook were viewed 1.4 million times within the first five days of publication.

“It is the hope of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation that medical administrators and staff around the world find this handbook helpful and useful in treating COVID-19 patients,” said the two organisations in a statement.

The book is designed for medical experts around the world to communicate seamlessly with each other and share their experience of fighting COVID-19.

The most applications have come in thus far from medical institutions in the U.S, Turkey, the U.K., Pakistan, Spain and Germany, according to the two organisations.

“Knowledge is power! We launched an online platform for doctors and nurses around the world to exchange ideas, lessons and know-how to fight the virus. We welcome all hospitals to join Chinese hospitals on this open platform Covid-19.AlibabaCloud.com. One world, one fight!”, Jack Ma wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Jack Ma Foundation has also engineered an exchange programme for medics, the International Medical Expert Communication Platform, which has attracted over 440 medical institutions from 104 countries and regions.

“Medical staff need to apply and be approved to join the platform. Once they’re accepted, they’re free to participate in individual or group discussions and sessions,” added the statement.

Through video conferencing and AI translation from and into 11 languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese), the platform aims to build a virtual medic community.

