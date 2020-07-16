Jacaranda Gardens Estate Residents To Self-isolate For 14 Days After COVID-19 Cases Were Confirmed

Residents of Jacaranda Gardens Estate along Kamiti Road, Nairobi County have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

This was after the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 response team in Roysambu sub-county confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

In a letter to the residents, the management asked them to avoid any more contact and adhere to MOH guidelines to avoid further spread of the virus.

“Following this development, we are advised to request residents to isolate themselves with their children for fourteen (14) days to avoid more contact,” read the notice dated July 15.

“We are in communication with the MOH and shall inform you in case of any new development. Be advised to use sanitizers or wash hands with soap and running water, wear masks always and observe social distance.”

With relaxed COVID-19 measures, Kenya has witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases recorded in the country in the past week.

On Tuesday, for instance, the highest number of infections was confirmed. 497 people had contracted the deadly virus.

Before then, 12 Covid-19 patients had been confirmed dead.

The virus load has in the past week jumped to 11,252 with some 3,068 recoveries and 209 fatalities.

With the responsibility shifting to the individuals and travel restrictions lifted, the cases are expected to rise exponentially in the coming days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu