Ivy Wangechi’s Family Claims Kinuthia’s Team Trying to Sabotage Case

The family of slain Moi University student is crying for justice three years on.

Ivy Wangechi’s family on Thursday accused the defense of a deliberate ploy to sabotage the case that is yet to take off since the macabre murder of the sixth-year medical student.

The deceased’s mother, Winfred Waithera, said the accused, Naftali Kinuthia through his lawyer was frustrating the case.

Read: Ivy Wangechi’s Murder Suspect Kinuthia Now Wants Plea Bargain

“I’m a frustrated mother to a dead girl who did not die because of a road accident, disease, not even Covid but who died because somebody just wanted to see my daughter dead,” Waithera said.

Yesterday the bereaved family was trying for the fifth time to have the case heard. The presiding judge, however, adjourned the matter because the defense lawyer was missing, again.

“When we come here, someone comfortably says the lawyer is not there. Was it not known as early as yesterday that the lawyer was not available. Who helps the people in this country whose members have been killed?” Waithera posed.

Read Also: Ivy Wangechi’s Murder Suspect Naftali Kinuthia Denied Bail

Expressing disappointment on behalf of the family, their lawyer said the prosecution had lined up eight witnesses only for the case to be postponed.

“This is the third year since the incident happened and up to now the prosecution has never opened the case, not because of a mistake of their own but because of the well-calculated moves by the defense, the accused person to frustrate this cause,” the lawyer complained.

Justice Steven Githinji directed the defense to appoint new counsel so as to expedite the matter.

Read Also: Ivy Wangechi’s Murder Suspect Naftali Kinuthia To Know His Bail Fate In June

Kinuthia is accused of killing Wangechi in April 2019 outside the Moi Referral Hospital.

He was allegedly frustrated with the deceased after she rejected his advances.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu