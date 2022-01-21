Afcon: Ivory Coast Kick Defending Champions Algeria Out

Ivory Coast hammered Algeria 3-1 to advance to the round of sixteen of the ongoing Afcon in Cameroon on Thursday.

Algeria, who were the defending champions, have exited the tournament without winning a single match in Group E.

Heading into the crunch tie, all group members including Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea stood a chance of advancing with a win.

The Ivorians started strongly scoring two goals through Franck Kessiè and Ibrahim Sangare in the first half.

Nicolas Pepè stretched the lead further with the third goal in the second half before Algeria pulled on back through Sofiane Bendebka.

In the other game Equatorial Guinea edged out Sierra Leone 1-0 to proceed.

