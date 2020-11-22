Ivory Coast Football President Sidy Diallo Succumbs To COVID-19

Ivory Coast football president Augustin Sidy Diallo is dead.

Sidy, 61, passed on Saturday after contracting the deadly COVID-19.

He was in charge of football in the West Africa country since September 2011 and was due to step down.

Former CAF Vice-President and Togolese Seyi Memene also passed on the same day.

Meanwhile, CAF president Ahmed is on 20-day medical leave after contracting COVID-19.

55.6 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, 35.8 million have recovered, while 1.34 million have died.

