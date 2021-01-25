I’ve Had Enough Of Sonko – PS Kibicho Says As He Threatens Legal Action

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has had enough of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Speaking to People Daily on Monday after recording a statement with the DCI, the principal secretary said the ex-county chief has to answer to the allegations leveled against him.

Kibicho was referring to the sensational claims made on Sunday at a rally in Dagoretti South where Sonko told the crowd that he and the PS, among other planned post-poll violence in 2017.

The PS also said that Sonko has in the past uttered remarks meant to tarnish his image.

Read: PS Kibicho Presents Himself At DCI Offices Over 2017 Chaos Claims Made By Sonko

“I can assure you that I don’t start something which I don’t finish. Sonko must answer everything he has accused me of in a court of law,” he said, adding that the ousted former county boss has in the past linked him to the death of former Minister Prof George Saitoti.

“He must come and tell us how we killed Saitoti,” he continued.

Earlier, the ODM party through their secretary-general Edwin Sifuna demanded that Sonko’s claims be probed.

“ODM demands a full inquiry into the matter so as to establish the motives and extent of these mafia-like covert criminal acts as well as all persons and institutions involved,” said Sifuna.

Read Also: ODM Calls For Probe Into Sonko’s Claims On 2017 Election Chaos

Sifuna also noted that ODM’s detractors have for a long time used and abused state power, mainstream and social media in a systematic attempt to depict the party as violent and a purveyor of anarchy.

“This view has been perpetuated despite our sincere efforts to communicate the truth – that it is the enemies of ODM that have authored, planned, and executed these dirty schemes.

“The recent confession by the disgraced former Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co-conspirators then pinned on ODM, is welcome but amounts to too little too late.”

