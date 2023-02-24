I’ve Had Enough – Edday Says After Samidoh Spotted with Karen

Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, has opened up about the difficulties in her marriage.

In a lengthy post, Ms Nderitu said that the past three years have been painful due to her husband’s blatant humiliation.

The mother of three claimed that despite being faithful during the difficult times, she has reached her breaking point.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was humble beginning where little was enough for us, for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain,” she wrote on Friday.

“I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media…you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted,” she added.

Ms Nderitu also stated that she will not raise her children in a polygamous set-up.

Samidoh has been in a relationship with nominated senator Karen Nyamu and has sired two children with her.

Last December, the three were involved in an altercation in Dubai. Later on, Karen declared that she was no longer with the star.

“I have helped you nurture your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family [sic], especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family’kiura Kia ngaba’ as you put it,” said Ms Nderitu.

“I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day.”

On Thursday, Samidoh and Karen were seen together in Murang’a during a funeral.

