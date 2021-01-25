I’ve Been Depressed For Three Years – Daddy Owen Says After Marriage Allegedly Falls Apart

Gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen has been battling depression for years now, he told Word Is.

The hitmaker has been hiding his condition because he was worried he would be judged.

“I have been suppressing and thinking that I would be fine until when the side-effects started showing,” he said.

“Those I tried to explain to my problems to thought I was mad. Others told me to be a man. But in the long run, I had to dig the problem and face it.”

Asked what led to him being depressed, the Tobina crooner said he was in denial for a long time and has since acknowledged that things in his life have to change.

On whether he has been judged by his fans over his alleged breakup with his wife, Farida Wambui, Owen said he has grown a thick skin especially because of the nature of his work.

“When you become hopeless, you even fear getting a psychiatrist since you do not trust anyone. That was a wrong move but I thank God I came out and I can now feel relieved.”

Owen however declined to comment on his alleged fallout with Wambui.

“I do not want to speak about my marriage since there are children involved.”

The two are said to have been living separately since November last year. Wambui is said to have been engaged to a tycoon who resides in Gilgil.

Wambui and her alleged lover apparently got engaged at a Naivasha hotel and were spotted by Owen’s family member.

She is yet to respond to the allegations.

