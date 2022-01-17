Itumbi yet to Record Statement on Alleged Abduction – IG Mutyambai

Blogger Dennis Itumbi is yet to record a statement with the police on his alleged abduction, torture, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has revealed.

Through the Q&A session on #EngageTheIG, Mutyambai was questioned on Itumbi’s alleged abduction where he said that investigations into the same would only be commenced once Itumbi records an official statement.

“We are still waiting for him to record an official statement on his account of events as investigations continue into the alleged abduction,” Mutyambai said.

Last week, Itumbi detailed the events leading to his abduction and torture that left him nursing serious injuries.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Itumbi, who is part of the team coordinating Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaigns, insisted that he was picked from a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County, by police officers on December 23 as he prepared to celebrate Christmas with friends and family.

He would later be tortured before being dumped at Lucky Summer in Kasarani, Nairobi, naked.

Itumbi says he is lucky to be alive. He claims something worse could have happened were it not for the commotion during his abduction and the disagreement between the perpetrators that ensued afterward. He claimed to have been attacked by six men with crude weapons and forced to change his political persuasion. “Lazima ubadilishe your political persuasion to match that of the BOSS,” Itumbi quotes a rogue police officer.

