Itumbi Threatens Legal Action Against Nation Media Over Defamation

ICT Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dennis Itumbi has demanded an “unequivocal public apology” from Nation Media Group in response to an alleged defamation piece that appeared in the Sunday Nation and Taifa Leo dailies.

Itumbi was vexed by allegations that CASs took office despite a court injunction.

The 50 CASs were barred by the High Court from taking office in March, pending the hearing and resolution of a lawsuit brought by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Katiba Institute.

“Self-evidently, the Nation Media Group is on a relentless pursuit to demonize our client by publishing miserable non-starters simply to portray our client as rogue and disrespectful to the law,” Itumbi said.

As a result, the digital strategist has threatened to sue the Media corporation if they do not comply with his demand by Friday.

“Your bogus stories have seriously damaged our client’s reputation and brought tremendous misfortune to his status,” he said.

The dailies noted that the CASs had taken office and singled out Itumbi for his role in supervising senior government figures during the planning of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

While dismissing and comparing the publications as an attempt at “abominable character assassination,” Itumbi emphasized his engagement in other activities unrelated to his role as a government official.

“Our law-abiding client has never breached the terms of the court order hysterically alluded by yourselves or any valid court in his lifetime,” said lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga on behalf of Itumbi.

Itumbi further demands that NMG never again publishes any inaccurate information about him or engage in any other form of defamation.

