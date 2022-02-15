Itumbi Refuses To Record Statement with Police in Abduction, Torture Saga

Deputy President William Ruto’s Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has ruled out recording a statement with the police over his alleged abduction and torture over a month ago.

Speaking during a thanksgiving event held at ACK Kitharani in Gichugu, Kirinyaga county, on Sunday, the blogger claimed such a move would be a waste of time.

He maintained that it was the police who abducted and tortured him in an attempt to silence him over his political affiliation.

“DCI, why are you demanding a statement from me? You should investigate yourself because as far as this case is concerned you are the criminal! Therefore, you should investigate yourself,” said Itumbi.

The former State House operative, however, said he would present video evidence of the alleged incident to the police on Tuesday.

“I will not sit with you but will just present the video evidence to you which I will leave to you to do whatever you want with it. I know you will do nothing about it anyway, but as a law-abiding citizen I will present the evidence that is in my possession,” he said while asking local youths to accompany him to the DCI headquarters located on Kiambu Road.

He blamed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti over the stalled investigations into the incident and other recent kidnappings and murders.

“It was you who promised the nation that you would oversee a fruitful investigations of the mysterious murder of former AP officer Arnold Kenei. You even pulled a CCTV to show Kenyans how serious you were about the case. It has been years yet there is nothing to show for that case,” he said.

Itumbi, once an ardent supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, also indicated that he shall forever hold the Head of State accountable for the December incident.

“Your government is responsible for breaking my hands and legs, and putting my loved ones into tears. Mr President we have done a lot together but I shall not forget that your legacy was to try to drive me to the edge. I’m a seed, I can not be buried, I can only germinate,” he added.

Itumbi is a loyal follower of Deputy President William Ruto and an ardent supporter of his “hustler” narrative. He has severally criticized top officials in government who he claims are determined to lock out Ruto from the presidency in the 2022 polls.

He was allegedly abducted on December 23, 2021, by men who identified themselves as police.

According to Itumbi, he was in a barbershop in Thindigua estate, Kiambu County when he was snapped by the men who bundled him into a car and sped off at around 3pm.

He was later found abandoned on the roadside naked in Lucky Summer area, Kasarani, after a harrowing ordeal at the hands of the perpetrators.

