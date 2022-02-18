Dennis Itumbi Records Statement, Implicates Senior Cops in Alleged Abduction

Digital media strategist Dennis Itumbi claims senior police officers were behind his alleged abduction on December 23, 2021.

Addressing the media after recording a statement at the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road on Friday, the former State House operative said he has enough evidence to back his claims but is still skeptical about the investigations.

The deputy president William Ruto’s ally who also recorded a video statement added that he had complied with all the requirements set by the police.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga, Itumbi urged Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to provide sufficient and increased security for him so that he can continue with his daily tasks.

Itumbi expressed excitement about returning to work next week and resuming his responsibilities.

On Sunday, however, Itumbi had ruled out recording a statement with the police over the incident noting it would have been a waste of time.

He maintained that it was the police who abducted and tortured him in an attempt to silence him over his political affiliation.

“DCI, why are you demanding a statement from me? You should investigate yourself because as far as this case is concerned you are the criminal! Therefore, you should investigate yourself,” said Itumbi.

“I will not sit with you but will just present the video evidence to you which I will leave to you to do whatever you want with it. I know you will do nothing about it anyway, but as a law-abiding citizen I will present the evidence that is in my possession.”

He blamed Mutyambai and DCI boss George Kinoti for the stalled investigations into the incident and other recent kidnappings and murders.

“It was you who promised the nation that you would oversee a fruitful investigations of the mysterious murder of former AP officer Arnold Kenei. You even pulled a CCTV to show Kenyans how serious you were about the case. It has been years yet there is nothing to show for that case,” he said.

Police in December said investigations into the matter were underway.

