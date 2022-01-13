“Ukipiga Nduru Tutarudi Tukumalize,” Dennis Itumbi Narrates Chilling Details of Alleged Kidnapping, Torture

Dennis Itumbi, the controversial blogger and DP William Ruto’s close ally has finally opened up on the chilling details surrounding his alleged kidnapping and torture.

Itumbi who was allegedly kidnapped in December and tortured before he was set free has narrated what happened to him in chilling posts on his social media accounts.

According to Itumbi, the kidnappers included rogue police officers and the hit squad that operates without being seen and were in two double cabins, a black and a white one.

Itumbi says that he was initially picked in a Toyota Premio from the barber in Thindigua but this was later dropped and swapped with the double cabins.

He further alludes that he was attacked by six men who took turns to beat him up with crude weapons.

All this while, Itumbi says he was told to change his political persuasion.

“Lazima ubadilishe your political persuasion to match that of the BOSS,” Itumbi quotes a rogue police officer.

He inquired who the boss was while upholding his mantra that he would not change his political belief through threats and force.

Itumbi then says he was afterward slapped and hit with blows before the handcuffs on his hands were tightened and he was dumped in a forest, surrounded by trees.

He was reportedly ordered not to make a sound or risk being killed as the alleged kidnappers drove off.

“The two Double Cabins drive off, I am surrounded by trees, Darkness and heavy rains. I am NAKED, except for socks, I had nothing else. First instinct was to sit down because the pains were too much and I could barely open my eyes……..but an inner push, which I strongly believe to be your prayers, urged me on, “he continues.

I SALUTE YOU BONIFACE MAKOKHA. "Sikiza wewe, hatujakuua…lakini ukipiga nduru tutarudi tukumalize…." the lead Rogue Police Officer warned me. it was raining heavily as they drove off in TWO Double Cabins. A Black one and a white one. ….. pic.twitter.com/Kf9TvhuBP9 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 13, 2022

Itumbi has applauded one Boniface Makokha whom he says rescued him, took him to his house and covered his nakedness before taking him to the hospital.

