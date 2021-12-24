Blogger Dennis Itumbi Found Brutally Beaten Moments After Alleged Abduction (Photos)

Blogger and DP William Ruto’s close ally Dennis Itumbi has been found alive after he was allegedly abducted yesterday while leaving a barber shop.

Reports on social media revealed that Itumbi had been abducted and bundled into a vehicle that vanished without a trace.

There were claims that he had been arrested over failure to honour court summons regarding his child support case. However, police authorities however denied that the blogger was in their custody.

According to Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Itumbi was found brutally beaten and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

“Glad to see our brother Itumbi alive. Sad to see him in such pain. Hopeful that he will bounce back stronger. Appalled that Police officers who should be protecting him harmed him. May his tormentors who are enjoying power never know peace. Politics shouldn’t be done this way,” Murkomen wrote on Twitter.

Glad to see our brother @OleItumbi alive. Sad to see him in such pain. Hopeful that he will bounce back stronger. Appalled that Police officers who should be protecting him harmed him.May his tormentors who are enjoying power never know peace. Politics shouldn’t be done this way. pic.twitter.com/tz97ANcA2g — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) December 23, 2021

