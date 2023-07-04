Itumbi Edits Twitter Bio After Court Nullified Appointment of CASs

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has changed his Twitter bio after the High Court quashed the appointment of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs)

Itumbi was among the CASs appointed by President William Ruto in March.

The former State House operative on Monday removed the Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT from his social media handles.

His bio now reads: ‘Come Here, Go There… The Home of Dreams… Home of Ideas… Connecting Dreams to Opportunity’.

A three-judge bench ruled that although there was public participation prior to the appointments, it was only restricted to 23 CASs, not the 50 that President Ruto had picked.

“There was no public participation in the appointment of the extra 27 CASs. The establishment of the extra 27 CAS positions is unconstitutional,” Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the entire complement of 50 CASs is therefore unconstitutional.”

In their verdict, the judges further questioned the wisdom behind the appointment of 50 assistants to Cabinet Secretaries when the Kenyan Constitution only allows for a maximum of 22 CSs.

“We do not think it was the intention of framers of our Constitution to have 50 CASs deputizing 22 CASs,” they said.

