It’s Tough, Sirisia MP John Waluke Opens Up On 120 Days Stay In Jail

Sirisia MP John Waluke has finally opened up on his 120 days stay in jail, terming it tough with nothing to be done.

Speaking in a candid interview with Citizen’s Steve Letoo, Waluke revealed that life in jail is completely different starting from the type of food, place to sleep and the activities to be done. According to the reprieved MP, all days were pretty much the same.

For instance, he recounts his initial days as long since he had trouble adjusting from normal life to prison life.

“It has been very hard, very difficult because you have changed from normal life to prison, even the food changes, it is tough. You see there was not a lot to do in jail, there is nothing to do, there is not enough room, it was a small compound,” he said.

He further adds that he did not receive any preferential treatment as he was handled just like any other inmate.

“Food was just a sukuma wiki leaf (collard greens) with water, if you were lucky, you would get two leaves, it is cooked water, mixed with salt.. it is like a soup, the ugali was not well done, but there was no option,” Waluke said.

Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu were convicted of Sh313 million fraud involving the National Cereals and Produce Board. The former was thus released on Sh10 million cash bail.

On the other hand, his business partner, Wakhungu had been freed on Sh20 million cash bail pending the hearing and determination of their appeal. They were also barred from leaving the country until the appeal is heard and determined.

“I’m persuaded that applicants (Waluke and Wakhungu) have an arguable appeal,” justice Onyiego said.

The lawmaker who had initially been handed a 67-year jail sentence had sought bail on grounds that he was diabetic.

But according to the judge, the evidence did not show that the prison system did not have the capacity to handle the illness.

