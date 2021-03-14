“It’s So Nice To Be Back Home,” Raila Says After Being Discharged From Hospital [Video]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from hospital, just days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a short video shared on his official Twitter page on Sunday, the former Prime Minister, in a tracksuit and exercising, is heard telling his daughter Winnie Odinga that he is happy to be back home after spending days at the Nairobi Hospital.

He likened hospital to “prison”.

“It’s so nice to be back home. I was like in a prison back there … even though I am in isolation I can see nature, ” said a jovial Raila, who was wearing a KN95 mask.

Raila, 76, has been in isolation since he was admitted to the Nairobi hospital on March 9 with what his doctor David Oluoch-Olunya said was “fatigue”.

After several tests, the doctor revealed that the opposition chief had tested positive for Covid-19.

“While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19. Despite the fact that I feel strong and in good shape after a few days in hospital, I have agreed with my doctors to undertake the mandatory quarantine,” said Raila.

Raila is the latest high-profile individual in the country to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent past as the country battles the third wave of the virus.

Prior to the positive result, Raila had just completed his tour of the Coastal region where he rallied locals to support the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Some of his aides including ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale also tested positive.

The party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is among Raila’s contacts who tested negative for the virus.

“My test results came back negative for Covid-19. I am aware though that some in my team tested positive. We shall continue to pray for their quick healing and take measures to prevent further spread of the Virus, ” Sifuna captioned his negative test result that he shared on Twitter yesterday.

