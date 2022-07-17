in SPORTS

It’s Silver, Bronze For Kenya In Women’s 10000M

Women's 10000m
Hellen Obiri. [Courtesy]

Kenya opened her medal haul at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA with Silver and Bronze in the woman’s 10000M race.

Hellen Obiri bagged Silver, while Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi took home Bronze as Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey won Gold.

Earlier, Kenya sent one athlete to the final of the women’s 3000M Steeplechase after Celliphine Chepsol won her heat.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

