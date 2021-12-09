It’s Raila’s Day, Mudavadi Says As He Rejects Invitation to Azimio la Umoja

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has rejected the invitation to Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja scheduled for tomorrow at Kasarani.

In a short statement, Mudavadi said he would not be attending it due to personal engagements. He added that the ODM leader is his worthy competitor thus wishing him well.

“I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements. Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” Mudavadi said.

The Azimio la Umoja event has been scheduled for tomorrow at Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium. Thousands have been invited, including leaders from all parts of the country.

It is speculated that ODM leader Raila Odinga will officially announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 General elections.

Earlier, Odinga’s team had invited OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula to the event.

“We have invited all OKA leaders to grace the event. We have also invited leaders of other friendly political parties outside OKA,” said an ODM insider told a local publication.

Yesterday, the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Safari Park Hotel on Wednesday evening, the group of rich businessmen from the vote-rich region said they fully support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) initiative.

The leaders confirmed that they will be attending the Azimio La Umoja’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) that will be held at Kasarani Stadium on Friday. Among issues, MKF wants addressed by Odinga in their pact, is the resettlement of people who were displaced in the 2017 elections, tackling economic challenges across the country and carrying on with President Kenyatta’s legacy of development.

