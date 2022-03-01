It’s Not About Sharing Positions – Wetangula Blasts Rigathi

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has blasted Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over his sentiments on the Kenya Kwanza presidential and DP candidates.

In a tweet, the Bungoma senator said the alliance between him, deputy President William Ruto and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi is not about sharing positions.

According to the legislator, the three came together to create an equitable society and other programs for the benefit of the common Kenyan.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance is not about sharing positions but service to Kenyans, inter alia, revival and growth of the economy, reduction of the debt nightmare, restoration of dignity to our farmers, creation of an equitable society and other pro-people programs,” he said.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday morning, Rigathi intimated that DP Ruto was going to fly the Kenya Kwanza flag and his deputy will come from the Mt Kenya region.

Rigathi told Day Break that when Mudavadi and Wetangula joined the alliance, they were aware of the said plans.

“When they came for discussion we were very fort-right because we are honest people. They were told that we agreed that running mate is from the mountain (Mt Kenya region),” he said.

“We don’t want to con someone. They will not be running mates.”

But Mudavadi through his party secretary general Simon Gikuru, said the alliance was yet to settle on presidential and running mate candidates.

Gikuru said the lawmaker had no authority to make such pronouncements on behalf of the alliance.

“Rigathi Gachagua has no authority to speak for Kenya Kwanza on the matter hence his sentiments are premature, untimely and unwarranted,” he said.

“Kenya Kwanza Coalition has not decided on its presidential and running mate candidates. This will happen and be unveiled at an appropriate time by our principals Musalia Mudavadi, Dr. William Ruto and Moses Wetangula.”

Gikuru’s sentiments were echoed by Mudavadi’s right-hand man and Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala who noted that the alliance was about liberating Kenyans not dividing them along ethnic lines.

“At our level, we will engage with the likes of Rigathi Gachagua because we are not Presidential Aspirants,” he said.

“We strongly believe that Kenya Kwanza is an idea that Kenyans want. We are forgoing a coalition that will liberate Kenyans from the hands of a few leaders who don’t care about the well being of the ordinary Kenyans.”

