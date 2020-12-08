It’s Difficult – Betty Kyallo Speaks On Celibacy

Media personality and former TV presenter Betty Kyallo has weighed in on the conversation surrounding celibacy, stating that it is difficult.

In a Q&A session with her sister, Mercy Kyallo, the mother of one intimated that she has tried to be celibate but did not succeed.

She was further asked if she could date a younger person and she replied on the positive adding that age is just a number.

“Do you ever get a dry spell? Answer yes or No Tumalize,” Gloria asked.

“Dry spell ya doo si sana… I have tried to be celibate, It’s hard,” said Betty.

She added, “Age ain’t nothing but a number… maturity is a choice. I think I can date someone younger… maybe we can leave each other with like two, three, four, seven years. There are people in Hollywood who get married to guys 20 years younger than them. I’m not saying this is Hollywood, but we can make our kind of Hollywood.”

Earlier in October, the sassy media queen revealed that she would not mind dating Rapper Kahush, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe’s son.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the former K24 TV news presenter described the “Mastingo” singer is a humble person.

She also noted that Kahush had hugged her at least thrice and gave her his cellphone number.

“Aww, those dreadlocks. Then he hugged me three times. I think he was happy to see me, but I was happier,” she said.

Betty further said that she wouldn’t mind featuring in one of his videos adding that he was a very calm and collected guy.

