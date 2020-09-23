It’s Been A Dark Year, Papa Shirandula Actor Njoro Says As He Turns 41

Papa Shirandula actor Ken Gichoya best known by his stage name, Njoro has turned 41 years and while reminiscing about the year, the actor said there was nothing to celebrate as it had been a dark year.

Taking to Instagram, the actor intimated that he is grateful for another year despite the challenges he encountered along the way.

“Turning 41 today, its been a dark year, Lakini nashukuru Mungu kwa yote. Huku IG watu hupewa za Keki ama ni comments tu?” he posed.

His friends and colleagues took to the comment section to wish him a good year ahead while others applauded him for his contribution in the acting industry so far.

In July, Njoro lost his colleague and best friend Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula to COVID-19.

Papa Shirandula’s death affected him so much going by the photos shared on social media after he was laid to rest.

For instance, in an interview with Jalang’o, Njoro intimated that late Papa Shirandula was more of family than a colleague thus he was still struggling with his death.

“I am fine but still struggling with the death of Papa Shirandula. We have buried him but I have not accepted it,” he said.

According to Njoro, the news of Papa’s death came to him as fake news thinking he had been killed by blogs.

