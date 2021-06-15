“It will Haunt You,” Atwoli says After his Road Sign was Set Ablaze

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has condemned the defacing of a road sign named after him on Monday night.

The Francis Atwoli Road sign erected in Kileleshwa, near the Kenya High School, was set ablaze by unknown people.

Atwoli, in a statement on Tuesday, told off the people behind the vandalism saying the act will haunt them.

“Bringing down an honorary road signage under my name doesn’t hurt me. On the flip side, it will haunt, for life, those who are behind it. For how does it benefit them? How do you sleep at night knowing you are a vandal?” Atwoli posed.

He added, “my name is all over the world and one doesn’t require a street signage for them to know who Francis Atwoli is. The name will live in posterity taking into account my years of selfless service to the workers in Kenya and the world.”

The sign has since been put up again following the incident.

The trade unionist reiterated that the Nairobi County Government put up the sign in honour of his many years of service to Kenyan workers.

The road was formerly called Dik Dik Road.

There have been several attempts to bring down the sign since it was put up on May 27.

Atwoli had last month tweeted that CCTV cameras had been installed in the area to guard the road sign.

Activists led by Boniface Mwangi were among Kenyans who had challenged the move by Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu to honour the Central Organization of Trade Unions Secretary-General.

“Dear people of Dik Dik Gardens, we are asking you to remove the disgrace of Atwoli road sign in your neighbourhood. If the sign remains, your children will be infected with extreme Atwolisis. We know none of you wants your child to become like Atwoli. Yours truly, Active Citizens,” the activist said.

The Nairobi County Government has reinstalled the sign. If you think you came from the moon go try remove it again. Also, a CCTV has been installed for the security of the area.

(Picture Courtesy). pic.twitter.com/kRgeiwtvm5 — Francis Atwoli NOM (DZA), CBS, EBS, MBS. (@AtwoliDza) May 30, 2021

