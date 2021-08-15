It Was Amicable – Alfred Mutua Shares His Side of the Story on Split With Lillian

We decided to slowly disengage (although) we are in amicable terms and remain very close as friends, Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has revealed on separation with wife Lillian Ng’ang’a.

In a statement on social media, Dr Mutua said that he would continue being close friends with Lillian, who also issued a statement agreeing to the same.

“We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects,” said Mutua.

Despite Lillian announcing she was stepping don as the First Lady for Machakos County, Dr Mutua announced that he would keep her as an advisor to the governor.

“She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important,” added Mutua.

In her statement, Lillian said that she will continue to carry out projects close to her heart through the “Lilian Ng’ang’a Foundation”.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end the long-term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” said Lillian.

