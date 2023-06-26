It Took Me Three Years to Get Over Divorce from Betty – Okari

Former NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari claims it took him three years to get over his divorce from media personality Betty Kyallo.

Speaking at the Daughters of Zion (DOZ) meeting held at the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) on June 24, Okari said he contemplated staying single after his short-lived marriage.

Okari was married to Betty for six months after which there were rumours of infidelity.

The former news anchor said he struggled with the stigma of being a divorcee, especially in the church.

Read: Betty Kyallo Blasts American Musician Tyrese For Falsifying Facts About Breakup With Okari

“I found myself in a place where fellow brethren told me, ‘Dennis, you can’t serve the church to a certain level when you are a divorcee,’” he said.

He sought solace in his pastor whose response was discouraging.

These experiences, he recalled, had him resenting women and associating them with betrayal.

“I could not trust any woman ever again,” he admitted. “It took me three years to overcome the hate and the process of divorce.”

Read Also: Betty Kyallo, Dennis Okari Celebrate Daughter’s Sixth Birthday In Style

However, three years down the line, the journalist met his wife, Naomi.

“One day, I was in the office, and I looked at the TV. I heard a voice saying, ‘Do you remember the prayer you made to me 15 years ago?’ It was a list of things I wanted to see in my future wife,” he said.

As I looked at that list, it turned, and I saw Naomi. I saw her photo, her name. I didn’t know much about her, so I initially rejected the idea and told God that it was not what I wanted. But after a few weeks and months, I started searching myself.”

He has been married to Naomi for four years now.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...