It Is A Boy – Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Baby’s Gender During Baby Shower (Photos)

Comedian Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta are expecting a baby boy going by the exquisite photos shared during their baby shower.

Taking to Instagram, the Don’t Mess with Kansiime star posted up with her close friends and family with the caption “ready to receive him”.

Last week, she excited her fans with photos announcing her pregnancy, years after the split with her ex-husband.

Taking to Facebook, Kansiime announced that together with her new lover, Skylanta, they are expecting a new addition to their family.

“I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and I thought and thought, what better way!!” she wrote.

Kansiime split from her ex-husband, Gerald Ojok 3 years ago with speculations of infidelity linked to the end of their union.

She however put the rumors to bed adding that their union collapsed due to instability as they rushed into it without any plan.

“There was no infidelity in the marriage on my part. On his part, not unless we call him,” she told Massawe Jappani, a local radio host.

“I wanted to study, graduate, get a job, find a man and eventually settle down. I managed to do that, graduated, found a job, met a man and I thought everything was in order. I rushed into the marriage,” Kansiime said during an interview with a local radio station.

In yet another video, the Don’t Mess with Kansiime star revealed she paid her own bride price in her marriage with her former husband.



In the video, she revealed that she ended up chipping in on the bride price, a move that she regretted.

“I do not want to go into the details. I was married but you know how you end up paying some of it yourself. It is sad, do not look at me like that and I am now an empowered woman,” she stated.

“Later, when I realized that when you are married, it is when a man wakes up on his two feet, pays your bride price, takes you to church and then marries you; none of that had happened (between us),” Kansiime added.

Currently, Kansiime has found love in Skylanta, an upcoming musician with whom they started dating barely a year after split with her ex-husband.

