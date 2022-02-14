Isiolo Woman Rep, Turkana East MP Ditch UDA After State House Meeting

Isiolo Woman rep Rehema Jaldesa and Turkana East MP Ali Lokiru have ditched DP Ruto’s UDA Party and joined Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The two have pledged to support Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement. This comes just a day after they were hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

While speaking at State House, Jaldesa presented the issues affecting the people of Isiolo to the Head of State and called on him to help make their lives better.

She further noted that she had decamped to UDA due to anger adding that it has been sorted and she is now under President Uhuru and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

“Mweshimiwa Rais nataka nikuhakikishie ya kwamba kuanzia leo tutafanya kazi pamoja. Hiyo maneno ingine ya ile upande ilikua kwa sababu ya hasira,” she said.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy were involved in a war of words with each one trying to outshine the other. Uhuru accused Ruto of forfeiting his assigned duties while Ruto wanted the Head of State to give him credit for the successes of his administration.

This comes as campaigns have heightened in different parts of the country. With political experts stating that the August, 9 elections will be a two-horse race, the top aspirants Raila Odinga and William Ruto are leaving no stones unturned.

For instance, Raila’s camp now has different teams campaigning in different parts of the country in his absentia. Leading his team are Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Junet Mohamed, Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega and Senator Ledama Olekina. Another team led by Peter Munya streamlines operations in the Mt Kenya region.

In Migori, DPL ⁦@HassanAliJoho⁩ led a strong team of Azimio leaders in drumming up support for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. They expressed optimism of a Raila win & urged the locals to turn out in large numbers to vote & make it happen #Inawezekana #TukoTayari pic.twitter.com/ukT7gE7tmA — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 14, 2022

On the other hand, DP Ruto has taken the campaigns to the grassroots and is expected to visit all the 47 counties where he will popularize his Bottom Up economic model. This is streamlined by Economist David Ndii.

Nyeri today hosts the first of 47 Bottom Up Economic Model conversation sessions. pic.twitter.com/2HDNOp234X — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 14, 2022

