Isiolo’s First Covid-19 Patient Now Demanding Ksh25 Million Compensation After Health Workers Publicised His Image

The first Covid-19 patient in Isiolo Mr Osman Shariff is now demanding a Ksh25 million compensation from the county after health workers posted his photos on social media.

According to Shariff, 62, he suffered immense stigma and massive business losses after Garbatula Hospital health workers, where he had been isolated, took his photos and shared them publicly.

Shariff who has fully recovered from Covid-19 says that he is still suffering from psychological torture, since everyone is now avoiding him and his businesses have collapsed.

He operates a wholesale shop in Garbatula Town and also owns a number of buses that ply the Garbatula-Maua route.

He says that anyone who does business with him is avoided, hence other businessmen have started avoiding him while passengers do not board his vehicles.

His daughter (name withheld), is reported to has escaped a mob action in Maua by a whisker, after she was accused of belonging “to a sick family”.

Shariff himself says that one time he was denied a lodging facility in Isiolo town, in pretense that the lodging was full.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti had earlier condemned the sharing of Shariff’s photo and biodata including full names and ID Number on social media platforms.

