Ex-IEBC Chair Isaack Hassan Among 31 Shortlisted for Appellate Court Judge Job

Isaack Hassan, the former chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), is one of the 31 applicants shortlisted for the job of Court of Appeal Judge.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) selected the 31 from a pool of 68 candidates who applied for the position following a March 14 advertisement.

Others are; High Court Judges Hedwig Ong’udi, Justice John Mativo, Senior Counsel Patricia Nyaundi, National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Winfred Lichuma, and Justice Nduma Nderi, among others.

A total of 266 persons applied for the High Court judge vacancies, with 104 being shortlisted by the commission.

Lilian Mahiri-Zaja, Hassan’s deputy at the electoral commission, is on the High Court judge shortlist.

Also making the list is Emily Ominde, a JSC Magistrate Representative, and Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

“Members of the public are invited to avail in writing any information of interest in respect to any of the shortlisted candidates,” JSC Secretary Anne Amadi said on Wednesday.

Hassan and Zaja served on the Commission from 2011 to 2016, when they were forced to resign due to pressure from the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

The then Raila Odinga-led party accused the IEBC of bias during the hotly contested 2013 General Election.

CORD accused the commission of sabotaging its attempt at constitutional reform through the Okoa Kenya initiative.

JSC will undertake interviews for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal between June 20 to July 6.

Interviews for High Court judge positions will be carried out from July 7 to August 8.

