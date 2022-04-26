Isaac Mwaura’s New Role In Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza After Nomination Shocker

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has landed a leading role in Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign team days after suffering defeat in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries.

Mwaura, who hoped to represent Ruiru Constituency in the 13th government, lost to the incumbent, Simon King’ara, in the nominations conducted on April 14.

The senator who managed 2,428 votes against King’ara’s 4,688, had earlier alleged rigging in the polls, before making a u-turn to accept the outcome of the nominations.

Following the change of heart, Deputy President William Ruto, the leader of UDA, announced on Monday that Mwaura will join his presidential campaign team ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Ruto, while praising Mwaura for accepting the results, said the legislator will lead the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s presidential campaign team in the vast Kiambu County.

“Welcome, Hon Isaac Mwaura to the Kenya Kwanza national campaign. Your magnanimity to accept the outcome of our just concluded party nominations in Ruiru Constituency adds to your leadership credentials.

“I wish you well in your new role as team leader in Kiambu County and also in the community of people living with disabilities,” Ruto tweeted.

This is the third time Senator Mwaura has faced hurdles in his quest to represent the people of Ruiru in parliament.

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the Jubilee party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to King’ara in nominations.

He had ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party had also nominated Mwaura to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups after unsuccessfully contesting for the Ruiru MP seat.

