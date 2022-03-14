We Are Very Tight – Isaac Mwaura Denies Splitting from Wife

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura has dispelled claims that he and his spouse, Nelius Mukami, are going through a divorce.

Speaking to Mpasho, the legislator said his marriage is just like any other and it has its ups and downs. He did, however, note that they are now solid as they enter their seventh year in marriage.

“I don’t think ours is immune to the challenges. We have had our own challenges and overcome any challenges that we have had. We are currently very tight,” he said.

“Marriages go through a cycle like a human being. There is infancy, childhood, adolescence and maturity.”

According to Mwaura, marriage is difficult but they have overcome the challenges that come with living together as a couple.

“We are happy and we will never hide that we have gone through different challenges and overcome,” said the nominated lawmaker.

He also advised couples to embrace counselling and refrain from putting their relationships in the public eye.

“We no longer share so much about ourselves on social media. Get older people who can advise you in regards to marriages and put God first before everything, and know that He is the only one who can fight your battles,” he continued.

Mukami intimated on social media in July of last year that he and her significant other had officially split up.

“Removing yourself instead of returning bad energy is growth!” she remarked on one of her Instagram stories.

In another post, she wrote, “Fall in love with your solitude… If you treat your partner like a kid, they’re eventually going to grow up and leave you, the same way kids grow up and no longer need their parents’ control.”

