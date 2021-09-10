Former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura Claims Drone Hovered Around Home

Former nominated senator Isaac Mwaura has claimed that a drone hovered over his home on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the former lawmaker said he saw the drone at around 2.10 pm for at least 10 minutes.

“Today, the now famous drone came snooping into my compound at around 2:10 pm for about ten minutes. I don’t know who was behind all that but time will tell,” he wrote.

In March, a Polish national Piotr Lukasz Litwiniuk was arrested after a drone strayed into Deputy President William Ruto’s residence.

The foreigner was charged with importation of unmanmed aircraft without a permit issued by the authority, operating an unmanned aircraft system without authorisation, operating unmanned aircraft system without pilot licence and failing to register an unmanned aircraft.

He was also said to have imported the unmanned aircraft system – Mavic Air2 drone model number MA2UE3W without a permit issued by KCAA – on January 7 at Moi international Airport in Mombasa.

Read: Polish National Charged Over Stray Drone In DP Ruto’s Residence Released On Sh200,000 Bail

In 2020, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana claimed drones hovered over their homes.

Around the same time, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) announced the costs for drone operations in the country.

Under the new regulations, all drones have to be identifiable and will therefore require registration as an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).

Read Also: Senator Murkomen Claims Unknown Persons Have Drones Hovering Around His Home

KCAA will issue a certificate for registration. Only Kenyan citizens above 18 years and corporate bodies or national government/county government members can register drones.

The drones have been classified into different categories. The categories A-C are based on the risk levels, and each of them have specific rules and regulations that have been laid out to guide operations.

Drone owners have to part with at least Sh125,000 to be allowed to own and operate the machines.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...