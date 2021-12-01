Isaac Mwaura Back in Senate After Court Nullified Expulsion from Jubilee Party

Isaac Mwaura is back in the senate after a court quashed a decision by Jubilee Party to expel him.

Speaker Ken Lusaka readmitted Mwaura on Wednesday morning.

“The High Court having quashed Gazette notice number 4597 by the Speaker of the Senate that declared a vacancy of a member elected through a party list, thereby removing senator (Dr) Isaac Mwaura as a senator,” Lusaka said.

Read: Court Finds Expulsion of Isaac Mwaura from Jubilee Party Illegal

“….and further the High Court having quashed gazette notice no. 4598 dated May 11, 2021, by the chairperson of IEBC which appointed Mr Sammy Prisa Leshore to replace Isaac Mwaura as a member of the senate representing PWDs, I therefore direct that Isaac Mwaura Maigua, CBS, MP, remains as Senator in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the Senate Standing Orders,” added the speaker.

Last week, Justice Joseph Sergon said that the ruling party did not prove how Mwaura was disloyal to the party.

Justice Sergon also noted that the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) erred by upholding the party decision.

Read Also: Senator Isaac Mwaura Votes Yes to BBI Moments After Seat was Declared Vacant

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party had already nominated Sammy Leshore to fill Mwaura’s position.

Mr Leshore was, however, not sworn-in as a court order blocked his oath-taking.

Mwaura was escorted back into the House by his allies from the UDA party.

They included; Naomi Waqo (nominated), Falhada Iman (nominated) and Christopher Langat (Bomet).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...