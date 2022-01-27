in SPORTS

Super Fan Isaac Juma Killed in Mumias

Super fan Isaac is dead following an attack by unknown assailants at his home in Mumias, Western Kenya.

According to several reports Juma was slashed to dead by people who are het to be identified on Wednesday at round 2300hrs.

Juma was a passionate football lover and religiously supported the national team, Harambee Stars.

At club level, Juma was AFC Leopards diehard fan.

