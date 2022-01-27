Super Fan Isaac Juma Killed in Mumias

Super fan Isaac is dead following an attack by unknown assailants at his home in Mumias, Western Kenya.

Veteran football fan Isaac Juma has died. Reports indicate that he was attacked by panga-wielding gang at his house at around 11PM.#RIPJuma pic.twitter.com/Uu6X0it8n0 — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) January 26, 2022

According to several reports Juma was slashed to dead by people who are het to be identified on Wednesday at round 2300hrs.

Juma was a passionate football lover and religiously supported the national team, Harambee Stars.

At club level, Juma was AFC Leopards diehard fan.

