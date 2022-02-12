Calls For Justice As Super Fan Isaac Juma Buried

Calls for justice have dominated as slain football fan Isaac Juma is laid to rest at his Ebuyenjere village, Mumias West Constituency in Kakamega County.

Juma was murdered on Jan 26 by unknown persons, with the police saying that land tussle could have led to his killing.

Meanwhile, speaker after speaker has called on the government to take over Juma’s land and use it for development projects.

Led by Juma’s eldest daughter Teresa Juma, the family has asked the government to quickly find them an alternate parcel of land to rescue them from the land tussle within the extended family.

Read: Governor Oparanya to Cover Isaac Juma’s Funeral Expenses, Educate Three Children

The burial ceremony is attended by fans of several football clubs among them AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Nzoia Sugar, Kakamega and Sofapaka.

In an emotional event, the casket bearing the remains of arguably Kenya’s number one football fan is draped in Kenyan flag, a stark reminder of the patriotism he showcased in his life, always gyrating to imaginary tunes with the flag in tow, during football matches.

The burial cost has been met by the county government of Kakamega.

