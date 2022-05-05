Is Yaya Toure/African Curse Catching Up With Pep Guardiola And Man City?

Man City will not be winning the glorious UEFA Champions League after being bundled out by record holders Real Madrid at the semis on Wednesday night.

Carrying a slender 4-3 to Madrid, the Citizens were cautiously hopeful of making the final set for Paris end of this month.

At one point in the all looked smooth sailing when Algerian Riyad Mahrez notched in the away goal, but the hosts, using their pedigree managed to turn tables on them.

City’s disappointment rekindles what has come to be known as Toure or African curse on manager Pep Guardiola.

Read: Kevin de Bruyne: Why Man City Is Desperate For Champs League Glory

Dmitri Seluk, Yaya Toure’s agent, predicted an “African curse” that will prevent Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola from ever winning the UEFA Champions League again.

“The way he acted towards Yaya, a club legend, coming up with various pretexts not to let him play. He has set all of Africa against him, many African fans have turned away from Manchester City. And I am sure that many African shamans will not let Guardiola win the Champions League in future. It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not,” said Dmitri.

Is the curse working?

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...