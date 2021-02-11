Is Audio The Next Big Thing in The Social Space? Facebook Already ‘Cloning’ Clubhouse

You have probably already heard some buzz about the latest social media platform, Clubhouse. The network allows people from around the world to come together to talk, listen and learn in real-time. Clubhouse has already gained traction due to its audio style of engagement which is a first in the current social media setting.

Unfortunately, the social media platform is currently operating as an invite-only network, meaning an existing user must send you an invite before you can access it.

Now Facebook seems to have already set its sights on the new kid on the block. Mark Zuckerberg only recently joined Clubhouse and participated in a discussion on the future of augmented and virtual reality. Just five days later, it is emerging that Facebook is working on a copycat.

The giant social media network is already known for cloning a number of apps including TikTok and Snapchat. Instagram’s Reels and The Stories feature on both Facebook and Instagram are clones of the two apps respectively.

Clubhouse seems to have already set a precedent as Twitter is already developing a similar version called “Spaces” which is still in Beta. The team acquired expert social podcasting company, The breaker, to beef up efforts. Businessman Mark Cuban is also said to be developing an audio app called “Fireside”. It seems that a number of notable personalities are already projecting that audio will be the next big thing in the social space.

Facebook’s audio is reportedly still in the early stages of development. It is still not clear if and when it might launch.

