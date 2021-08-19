Kenyan Clergyman Irungu Wiseman Charged in UK Court for Selling Sh13,000 Fake Covid-19 Cure

A Kenyan based in the United Kingdom (UK) has been charged with fraud.

Irungu Wiseman alias Bishop Climate, Bishop of Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, was arraigned before the Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court for selling a fake Covid-19 cure.

The 46-year-old “man of the cloth” also faced unfair trading charges after allegedly offering the package, containing a small bottle of oil and piece of red yarn, for Sh13,500 (£91).

He is said to have marketed the mixture of cedarwood and hyssop as a cure or protection against the killer virus.

Then shalt thou take the anointing oil, and pour it upon his head, and anoint him. Exodus 29:7 KJV pic.twitter.com/GBLCDozNBQ — Bishop Climate (@bishopclimate) August 19, 2021

The charge sheet indicated that the accused person claimed the concoction advertised as “Divine Cleansing Oil” or “Divine Plague Prevention Kit” could be used to treat, prevent, protect against or cure Covid-19.

Irungu allegedly made the said claims online, in person, through testimonials and instructional videos.

“It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body,” the “man of God” says on the church website.

“That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your Divine Plague Protection Kit today!”

No Filters !!! There Is A God In Heaven And There Is A Prophet In London .. Have A Nice Day !!! pic.twitter.com/TJhG2T4j0A — Bishop Climate (@bishopclimate) August 17, 2021

Lead prosecutor, Ryan Thompson, said Irungu claimed the kit had already cured at least 10 people.

But according to Irungu’s lawyer, Maeve Thornton, the case involved the freedom to practice religion.

The matter will be heard on September 13 after it was sent to Inner London Crown Court.

