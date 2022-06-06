Irungu Kang’ata Denied Clearance by IEBC Over Running Mate Hitch

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has failed to clear Irungu Kang’ata to vie for Murang’a Gubernatorial seat over running mate hitch.

According to the IEBC, Kanga’ta’s running mate Winnie Mwangi failed to resign on time hence making her unqualified.

The Kenyan constitution outlines that state officers seeking elective posts tender their resignations six months before the elections.

Thus, those who are seeking to be elected in the August 9 elections were to resign by February 9, 2022.

In a letter forwarded to the IEBC by the EACC, Mwangi did not resign by February 9.

Kang’ata currently serves as the Murang’a senator and is seeking to be the Governor under the UDA party.

Last year, he caused a stir online following a leaked letter supposedly addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the letter, Kang’ata alleged that the President was unpopular in the Mt Kenya region following his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He however quickly apologized saying the letter, though authored by him was leaked to the media by a third party.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn’t give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did. I apologize for that. With the benefit of hindsight. I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied,” he said.

The move saw him lose his Senate Majority whip position.

