Senator Irungu Kang’ata Contracts Covid-19 For A Second Time In Eight Months

Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata has contracted the Covid-19 virus for a second time in eight months.

The immediate former majority whip in the senate is recuperating from home.

This comes as the country grapples with the third wave that has had devastating effects in the last month.

In the month of March alone, Kenya has recorded double digit deaths and thousands of positive cases.

With the new wave came new containment measures such as 100 persons at any wedding or burial and the banning of political gatherings which were viewed as super spreaders.

All eyes are on President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to address the nation later on today (Friday).

On Thursday, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) challenged the head of state to come up with more stringent measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Here are some of the recommendations:

Enhance enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in all markets & trading centers, supermarkets, public transport including SGR night train, serviced apartments and AirBnB among others.

Increase number of ventilators, field hospitals etc. to boost capacity of health facilities which is still the same as it was at the beginning.

Covid-19 Commodities regulation: Streamline multiple regulators for Covid-19 commodities causing challenges in access, affordability and availability.

Fast track settling of pending bills owed by NHIF to health facilities.

ICT Regulation: Fast track approval of digital health regulations

Conduct sensitization campaigns targeting youth through media channels they follow to promote behavior change. KEPSA to it rollout through Mkenya daima, creative sector led campaign

Develop guideline on home remedies & interventions within next 1 week. Every facility that is testing to attach the home care guide to results emails for all positive cases. I.e. Home care protocols and remedies

Adjust the nationwide curfew hours from 10 pm to 9 pm.

