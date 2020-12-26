IPOA To Probe Officers In Assault Incident Witnessed In Nakuru

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into a video of three police officers assaulting a motorist and a journalist in Nakuru.

In a statement, IPOA chairperson Anne Makori said appropriate action will be taken against the officers if they are found culpable.

“Consequently, IPOA on its own motion has this afternoon launched investigations into the assault and injury of the two people,” Ms Makori said.

Three officers are seen attacking a motorist and a KBC correspondent after one of them hit the former’s motor vehicle.

But according to the National Police Service (NPS) the video doing rounds online does not show the events as they occured.

“The said motorist was stopped while overlapping along the busy Nairobi Nakuru highway. Upon stopping he assaulted the police officer. Members of the public alerted the rest of the officers who were on the opposite side of the road. The officers gave a reinforcement and managed to subdue him and effected his arrest,” the NPS said on Twitter.

…on 24th December 2020. Members of the public who witnessed the incident voluntered to record statements.The video circulating has not shown the full incident as it occured. The @IG_NPS has warned members of the public against assaulting Police officers in uniform and on duty. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) December 26, 2020

