IPOA Summons Sonko After He Was Allegedly Harassed By Police Officers At Riverside

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has summoned Nairobi governor Mike Sonko after he was allegedly harassed by police in Riverside.

The county boss who is currently appearing before the senate for his impeachment hearing, is said to have been harassed by police on November 30.

On the material day, the besieged governor was briefly detained after police stormed his meeting with ward representatives opposed to his ouster.

Read: Sonko Briefly Detained As Police Storm Meeting With MCAs At Riverside

Police fired teargas to disperse the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) who were holding a meeting at Riverside. They accused the leaders of flouting Covid-19 rules.

Sonko is said to have been plotting with the MCAs on how to block his impeachment.

He was on December 3 impeached after 88 MCAs voted in favour of the motion tabled by Michael Ogada.

Read Also: Senate to Hear Sonko’s Impeachment In Plenary After Phogisio Declined to Move Motion Appointing Committee

The governor who has been labelled a ‘lame duck’ after he signed over four key county functions over to the National Government, claimed the vote was rigged as he was with at least 57 ward representatives in Kwale at the time.

The county chief claimed that over 70 MCAs had filed complaints with the police “on impersonation of their emails by rogue assembly officials who want to interfere with online voting.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu