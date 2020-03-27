IPOA Starts Investigation Against The Shooting Of Wycliffe Vincent Oduor

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has began a probe into shooting of Wycliffe Vincent Oduor, a suspect in 2019 Nairobi West ATM heist.

This comes moments after criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta revealed a video showing suspect Wycliffe Vincent Oduor executed in cold blood by police officers in Kayole.

In various posts which started yesterday, lawyer Cliff Ombeta alleged that rogue police officer with the support of Kayole OCPD, OCS and top special crime prevention unit officers killed the suspect in cold blood so as to take away money they already recovered from him.

According to Ombeta, the suspect was executed by a police officer named Ken and others.

Previously, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that Oduor was shot by detectives around the Kayole Junction area where he was allegedly robing residents alongside other gang members.

“The Mastermind in Ksh.72M Nairobi West ATM Heist last year; Wycliff Vincent ODUOR was today gunned down in a fierce shootout between a 3-man gang of Robbery W/Violence suspects & Detectives responding to a distress call from the public at Kayole Junction in Nairobi,” DCI said.

He has been out on a Sh500,000 bail following arraignment over the heist.

The deceased was among others charged with stealing Sh74 million from an ATM machine belonging to the Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

He and others including three police officers were also charged with robbery with violence after allegedly robbing G4S staff of the Sh74 million and 38 cassettes, 13 purge bins and 13 canvas bags, totalling Sh75.9 million.

They were also charged with malicious damage to property after destroying property belonging to G4S valued at Sh1,267,000 in Thogoto forest, Kiambu.

