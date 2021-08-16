IPOA Recommends Murder Charges Against Six Officers Involved in Killing of Embu Brothers

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has recommended six officers linked to the death of Kianjokoma brothers be charged with murder.

In a statement on Monday, Ipoa chairperson Anne Makori also asked that the implicated officers should surrender any government stores in their possession including their guns.

“Besides murder, the Authority is pursuing other charges including negligence in performance of duty that may have been committed by any other officers,” Makori said.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said the officers had been suspended pending prosecution.

Read: Embu Brothers Killed while in Police Custody Buried in One Grave in Kithagari Village

“Good morning, first, my sincere condolences to the Kianjokama family. IPOA has concluded investigations on the matter and forwarded the file to the DPP for action. Meanwhile, all the officers have been suspended with immediate effect to pave way for prosecution #EngageTheIG,” Mutyambai said.

Police at Manyatta Police Station said the deceased persons; Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga,19, jumped out of a moving vehicle.

But a postmortem showed their heads bore signs of blunt force trauma.

The duo also had multiple bruises to the left and right arms.

Read Also: Embu Brothers: Witness Recalls Seeing Cops Assault Duo

The brothers were laid to rest on Friday in one grave at their Embu home as politicians joined Kenyans in demanding justice for the duo and their family.

Leaders, who took to the podium during the emotional send-off ceremony, called for more action than just the recent transfers of police bosses in the affected area.

Those recently transferred after demonstrations rocked Kianjokoma area are Kithangari OCS Abdullahi Yaya and Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu