IPOA Opens Probe into Fatal Shooting of Bodaboda Rider Along Kirinyaga Road

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into a shooting incident involving a cop.

The police officer is said to have fatally shot a bodaboda rider, Rabin Aboki, along Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, the authority said a team has already been dispatched to collect relevant information.

“Where fault is found, the Authority shall not hesitate to make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution,” said IPOA.

IPOA also urged the affected parties to remain calm as relevant authorities look into the matter.

Eyewitnesses claimed a plainclothes officer gunned down the bodaboda operator over a Sh50 bribe, an allegation that is yet to be determined.

Protesters who camped outside Kamukunji Police Station and in the company of Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, demanded justice for their colleague.

Others lit bonfires along the busy road as they engaged police in running battles.

“The officer who has shot this boy at Kirinyaga Road is from Kamkunji police station. He never wears his uniform and most times, you find him at the City Council toilets along Kirinyaga Road,” a protester said.

It is alleged that Aboki had attempted to overtake on the wrong side leading to his arrest.

The unidentified officer then demanded for a bribe in exchange for his freedom. Aboki apparently declined to grease the officer’s palm.

The officer is then said to have drawn his weapon and shot the rider.

