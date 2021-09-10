IPOA Opens Probe Into Fatal Shooting of 17-year-old Boy in Kiamaiko

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area.

Haila Asanake died after allegedly being hit by a stray bullet discharged during an operation that police were conducting in the vicinity at around 1730 hours on Thursday.

The officers from DCI Pangani had reportedly arrested a civilian in the area when they were attacked by locals forcing them to fire in the air.

One of the bullets hit Sanake. He was rushed to Jumia Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Section 7 of IPOA Act empowers the Authority to launch investigations on ‘own motion,’ regardless of having been officially notified either by the National Police Service or received a formal complaint from members of the public,” IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement on Monday.

Makori confirmed that a Rapid Response Team had been dispatched to the area with a view of ensuring that the family of the young man gets justice.

The investigators, Makori said, are under instructions to obtain all relevant information – including from police officers – that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the demise of Asanake.

“Where fault is found, the Authority shall not hesitate to make recommendations, including but not limited to prosecution, to the relevant Authorities as dictated by IPOA Act,” she added.

